TD Securities Cuts Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target to C$0.60

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colabor Group stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

