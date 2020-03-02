TD Securities Cuts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $39.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE:CLR opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

