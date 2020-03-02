TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$57.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.05.

Shares of T opened at C$48.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$45.69 and a 1 year high of C$55.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

