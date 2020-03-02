Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

