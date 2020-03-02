Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Several research firms have commented on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE TRNO opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

