The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FBSI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.31.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

