Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.92. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.