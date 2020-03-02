Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $620.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Thermon Group has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

