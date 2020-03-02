TheStreet Downgrades Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE OR opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 5.03. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

