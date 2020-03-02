THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TKAMY. ValuEngine downgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

