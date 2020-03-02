Titan International (TWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.26. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

