Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.