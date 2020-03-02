Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

