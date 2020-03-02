TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 820,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

