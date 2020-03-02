TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) PT Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TCON opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

