Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $287.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.11 and a 200-day moving average of $244.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $173.60 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $898,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,064 shares of company stock valued at $43,132,984 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $66,781,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,043.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,761.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

