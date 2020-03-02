Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.29.

TTD stock opened at $287.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $173.60 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.11 and its 200 day moving average is $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,064 shares of company stock valued at $43,132,984 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.