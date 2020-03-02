TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

TA stock opened at C$10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.98. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

