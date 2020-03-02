Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.