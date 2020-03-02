Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stake Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Trinity Biotech worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Trinity Biotech Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.