Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $896.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

