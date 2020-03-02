TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.