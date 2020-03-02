Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,781,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 245,610 shares of company stock worth $13,886,960 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

