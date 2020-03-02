UBS Group Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,325.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,260.43.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,032.51 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $916.85 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,089.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,128.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 66.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

