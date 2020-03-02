Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $104,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

