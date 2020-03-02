United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

