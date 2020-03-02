United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

