United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.92.

United Continental stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. United Continental has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

