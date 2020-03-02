United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of UIHC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in United Insurance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Insurance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in United Insurance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

