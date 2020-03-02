United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $119.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.09.

Shares of UTHR opened at $103.05 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after buying an additional 332,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 133,916 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 180,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

