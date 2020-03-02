Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

UNIT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 148,708 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

