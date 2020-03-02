Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Financial Survey

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.73 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -14.23 LAIX $92.68 million 2.19 -$70.99 million ($2.79) -1.52

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. Universal Technical Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 1.35% 11.60% 1.89% LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Technical Institute and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 2 0 3.00 LAIX 2 0 0 0 1.00

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. LAIX has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 33.81%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than LAIX.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats LAIX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

