Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPWK. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Upwork has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $979.06 million, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $660,305. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

