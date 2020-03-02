Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $14.00 at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $979.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

