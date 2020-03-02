Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $14.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Upwork has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $979.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,290,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Upwork by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 854,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,342,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 683,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

