Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $366.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 103,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

