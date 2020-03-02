ValuEngine Downgrades Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) to Hold

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMD. Sidoti cut their price target on Cantel Medical from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

