ValuEngine Downgrades ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Sell

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

XNGSY opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.88. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

