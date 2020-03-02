ValuEngine Downgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Hold

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

