ValuEngine Downgrades Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) to Strong Sell

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $14.18 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $276.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

