ValuEngine Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Strong Sell

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $195,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

