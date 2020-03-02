ValuEngine Downgrades Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) to Hold

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Yintech Investment stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Yintech Investment worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

