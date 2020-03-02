ValuEngine Lowers Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.05.

CSLT opened at $0.91 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,480.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,733 shares of company stock valued at $161,828. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

