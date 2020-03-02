ValuEngine Upgrades BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) to “Hold”

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BVSN opened at $2.40 on Friday. BroadVision has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 144,689 shares of BroadVision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BroadVision stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.99% of BroadVision worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

