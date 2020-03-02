ValuEngine Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to “Sell”

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $453.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $381.50 and a 52 week high of $542.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.50.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

