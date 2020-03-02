ValuEngine Upgrades GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) to Hold

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $27.20 on Friday. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Get GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR alerts:

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.