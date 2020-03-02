ValuEngine Upgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to “Buy”

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HSC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harsco has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

