ValuEngine Upgrades KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Sell

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

VOPKY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

