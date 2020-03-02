ValuEngine Upgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TATYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.