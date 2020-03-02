ValuEngine Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Sell

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.67 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

